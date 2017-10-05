10 reasons the Galaxy Note 8 is better than the Google Pixel 2 XL for business

Yesterday, Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still better for business.

ZDNet: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: The epitome of a business-first smartphone

I've owned a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for a month and here are the top reasons that I think it is still better than the Google Pixel 2 XL:

S Pen capability: Screen-off memos have been improved, new Air Command options are available, you can animate notes in GIF format, real-time translation is supported, and more functions not available on any other smartphone are available on the Note 8, thanks to the S Pen. I assembled this list first on my Note 8 using the S Pen as I was flying across the country. Dual rear cameras: I've tested dual cameras on several smartphones and thought we would see much the same with the Galaxy Note 8. After using the Note 8 for a month, I am convinced the ability to capture images and then later decide what you want to do with them is implemented best on the Note 8. You have dual OIS cameras with telephoto and wide-angle support, dual capture, and much more. In addition, Samsung has advanced photo and video editing software while Google Photo is fairly basic. Display: The Galaxy Note 8 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch Infinity display with no side bezels and small top and bottom bezels. Independent testing also shows the Note 8 has the best smartphone display of all smartphones. RAM and storage: The new Google Pixel 2 XL has 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of integrated storage. The Note 8 has 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal with microSD card support for nearly unlimited storage. Broad carrier availability: The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available on all US wireless carriers and various retailers. Carrier offer different ways to finance the Note 8 as well. The new Pixel 2 XL is available for pre-order from the Google Store online. Fast charging and wireless charging: Apple finally added basic wireless charging to the new iPhones, but the Google Pixel 2 XL has no wireless charging capability. It's a convenient method to charge, but once you place wireless chargers in your office it is tough to go back to a cable. Samsung Pay: Android Pay is popular, but nothing beats Samsung Pay when it comes to the number of retail locations that are supported and the technology that allows you to replace your credit or debit card. More banks are added regularly, and Samsung offers a ton of promotions to encourage Samsung Pay use. I also use it with my Gear S3 on a regular basis. Headphone jack: While Apple and other Android makers took away the headphone jack, I keep going back to 3.5mm headphones and still find it is best to have it as an option when you don't have a Bluetooth headset charged. Bixby: Samsung's Bixby assistant is often lamented by the tech press, but it is actually very useful, especially for those performing field work or need to have both hands free to work. Bixby takes the assistant to the next level and has some incredible functionality, but there it does require some patience to fully understand its full capability. Samsung DeX: People use their smartphones for everything, and with the improvements in Samsung DeX, I am using it a lot more on the Note 8 than I did on the Galaxy S8. These improvements include video conferencing, more application support (including Samsung Focus), and a better app launcher for an improved full display experience.

It's clear that Samsung continues to push smartphone technology forward with the Note 8. It is the best smartphone available for the enterprise.

