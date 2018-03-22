10 reasons the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is better than the Google Pixel 2 XL for business

The 10 best smartphones of 2017 Apple and Google recently announced new 2017 phones, but even these phones can't surpass Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 8. Read More

Last week I posted my full review of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and it is everything one could want in an Android smartphone. The Google Pixel 2 XL is one of the best Android phones, but the S9 Plus is still better for business.

ZDNet: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review: Android perfection achieved

I've been using the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for a few weeks and here are the top reasons it is better than the Google Pixel 2 XL for the enterprise:

Display: The Galaxy S9 Plus has a slightly larger 6.2-inch Infinity display with no side bezels and small top and bottom bezels. Independent testing also shows the S9 Plus has the best smartphone display of all smartphones. The S9 Plus also has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.2 percent compared to 76.4 percent for the Pixel 2 XL. RAM and storage: The new Google Pixel 2 XL has 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of integrated storage. The S9 Plus has 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal with microSD card support for nearly unlimited storage. Cameras: Google's camera processing software is tough to beat and the Pixel 2 XL yields excellent results. Samsung's smartphones also perform well and the S9 Plus provides the best low light experience with the option for full manual mode as well. I've taken some stunning shots on the S9 Plus and it is clear the physical camera software (f/1.5 vs f/1.8) is better. Edge panels: For maximum efficiency, you can easily swipe in from one side and access customizable edge panels on the S9 Plus. Google lets you squeeze to activate Google Assistant, but there are more options and capability with the edge panels. Broad carrier availability: The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is available on all US wireless carriers and various retailers. In addition, it supports special bands such as T-Mobile's new 600 MHz frequency that is starting to actively roll out now. The S9 Plus also supports up to 1.2 Gbps downloads with an advanced Qualcomm modem. Fast charging and wireless charging: The Google Pixel 2 XL has a metal back so it has no wireless charging capability. It's a convenient method to charge and once you place wireless chargers in your office it is tough to go back to a cable. Samsung beats everyone, including Apple, with the fastest wireless charging technology available today. Samsung Pay: Android Pay is popular, but nothing beats Samsung Pay when it comes to the number of retail locations that are supported and the technology that allows you to replace your credit or debit card. More banks are added regularly, and Samsung offers a ton of promotions to encourage Samsung Pay use. Headphone jack: While Apple and other Android makers took away the headphone jack, I keep going back to 3.5mm headphones and still find it is best to have it as an option when you don't have a Bluetooth headset charged. It's also convenient for additional accessories and external speaker systems. Bixby: Samsung's Bixby assistant is often lamented by the tech press, but it is actually very useful, especially for those performing field work or need to have both hands free to work. Bixby takes the assistant to the next level and has some incredible functionality, but it does require some patience to fully understand its full capability. The version on the Galaxy S9 Plus has been improved with additional Bixby Vision capability. You can also use Google Assistant on the S9 Plus so you get the best of both worlds. Samsung DeX: People use their smartphones for everything, and with the improvements in Samsung DeX on the Galaxy S9 Plus it is becoming an even better tool for businesses.

It's clear that Samsung continues to push smartphone technology forward with the Galaxy S9 Plus. It is the best smartphone available for the enterprise.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is an excellent Android smartphone with arguably the best camera on a phone. However, receiving timely Android upddates is not always the best for business and as we have seen over the past several months many of Google's releases have been buggy with lots of issues that the enterprise does not need to deal with just to gain some minor feature. Samsung also pushes Android forward and has many features found on future versions of Android.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: Android perfection achieved

Our full review of the Galaxy S9 Plus with a 9.7/10 rating.

The 10 best smartphones of 2018

The 10 best phones, with the S9 Plus sitting in the top position.

Samsung vs Apple: Galaxy S9 screen beats iPhone X's, new display tests say

It's tough to beat a Samsung OLED and it's clear that no one does it better as Samsung continues to set the bar with each new phone release.