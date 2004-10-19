16% of searchers bring 35% of the revenues

John Battelle points to ComScore research on buying and searching habits. 16% of the population are heavy searchers, but in terms of dollars spent online 35% of all revenues arrive out of their wallets. Medium searchers account for 23% of the online population, and their share in the online revenues is at 34%. Light searchers comprise the largest group online - 39% of Internet users are light searchers - and 27% of the money spent online comes from them. 22% of Internet users are not searchers at all and only 4% of the online revenues come from this sector.

