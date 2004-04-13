17% have used wireless Internet, 23% participated in an online auction, 65% bought online

17% of Internet users have logged on using a wireless device. Membersof Gen Y (those ages 18-27) are far and away the most likely to have usedwireless devices - 28% have done so.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Enterprise Software

17% of Internet users have logged on using a wireless device. Members of Gen Y (those ages 18-27) are far and away the most likely to have used wireless devices - 28% have done so. 23% of U.S. Internet users have participated in online auctions. 65% of Internet users have purchased a product online. 73% of American adults (those 18 and over) use computers. 63% of American adults use the Internet - that translates to 128 million people. 55% of Internet users go online during a typical day. 53% of Internet users have six or more years of experience.

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All