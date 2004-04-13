17% have used wireless Internet, 23% participated in an online auction, 65% bought online

17% of Internet users have logged on using a wireless device. Members of Gen Y (those ages 18-27) are far and away the most likely to have used wireless devices - 28% have done so. 23% of U.S. Internet users have participated in online auctions. 65% of Internet users have purchased a product online. 73% of American adults (those 18 and over) use computers. 63% of American adults use the Internet - that translates to 128 million people. 55% of Internet users go online during a typical day. 53% of Internet users have six or more years of experience.