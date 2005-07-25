20% of companies plan to spend on VOIP, 18% will buy IAS

When In-Stat asked 411 middle market decision-makers which telecom services were currently used in their area of responsibility (with multiple responses accepted), wireless voice or data services was the most commonly given response at 84% with local or long distance voice access being the second most commonly given response at 79%.

Middle market decision-makers indicated integrated access services (IAS) and VoIP services were both currently used with 37% and 26% response rates, respectively. Respondents were also asked which services they don't currently use but plan to purchase in the next 12 months. With multiple responses allowed, VoIP services and IAS registered the highest response rates at 20% and 18%, respectively, though again, these response rates were both lower than enterprise response rates for the same emerging services.