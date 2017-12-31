2017 in review, Pixelbook is back, Apple battery replacement (MobileTechRoundup show #417)

Kevin and I were able to sneak in one last podcast for 2017. Enjoy MobileTechRoundup show #417 and hear about what we thought was the best and worst of 2017.
- Mobile tech hits and misses in 2017
- Apple is throttling old devices because of old batteries but $29 for a replacement isn't bad
- Goodbye Pixel C
- Is this the end of Android tablets?
- Someone got a Pixelbook (again) and is all in on Google Home
- Huawei Mate 10 may be coming to AT&T in February
Running time: 81 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 93MB)
Join Discussion