2017 in review, Pixelbook is back, Apple battery replacement (MobileTechRoundup show #417)

Kevin and Matt spent at least half of this last podcast of 2017 chatting about the good and bad times of mobile technology in 2017. Were their favorites yours too?

Kevin and I were able to sneak in one last podcast for 2017. Enjoy MobileTechRoundup show #417 and hear about what we thought was the best and worst of 2017.

  • Mobile tech hits and misses in 2017
  • Apple is throttling old devices because of old batteries but $29 for a replacement isn't bad
  • Goodbye Pixel C
  • Is this the end of Android tablets?
  • Someone got a Pixelbook (again) and is all in on Google Home
  • Huawei Mate 10 may be coming to AT&T in February

Running time: 81 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 93MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

