29% of Americans will buy Holiday gifts for their pets, 15% for their neighbors

MediaPost reports about new Yahoo! Shopping Survey (conducted by Harris Interactive).

MediaPost reports about new Yahoo! Shopping Survey (conducted by Harris Interactive). 29% of adults plan to buy their pets a Holiday gift. 36% of women will buy their pets holiday gifts, and 20% of men will do the same. 15% will buy holiday gifts for mail carriers and neighbors. 23% will buy gifts for their co-workers, and 11% will even buy their boss a present. 96% of adults will buy gifts for relatives this season. 56% of consumers think holiday shopping is fun, exciting, or celebratory, while 36% feel it is exhausting or stressful.

