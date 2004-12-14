32.3% of men and 24.9% of women spend 3+ hours per day on the Internet at work

The BURST! Media survey found that men at work are heavy users of the Internet. 32.3% of employed men 25-34 years old say they spend three or more hours per day on the Internet at work. This compares to a still substantial 24.9% of employed women 25-34 years old. Some 27.4% employed 18-24 year olds (both men and women) spend three hours or more per day on the Internet, and 23.2% of employed men 35-44 years log three or more hours of Internet use per day. Even among older employed segments (45 years and older), fully one in five (20.7%) say they spend three or more hours per day on the Internet while at work.

