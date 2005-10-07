32% of Americans do not use Internet

As of May-June 2005, 68% of American adults, or about 137 mln people, use the internet, up from 63% one year ago, Pew Internet and American Life Project says. 32% of American adults, or about 65 mln people, do not use the internet and not always by choice. Certain groups continue to lag in their internet adoption, including Americans age 65 and older, African-Americans, and those with less education.

26% of Americans age 65 and older go online, compared with 67% of those age 50-64, 80% of those age 30-49, and 84% of those age 18-29. 57% of African-Americans go online, compared with 70% of whites. 29% of those who have not graduated from high school have access, compared with 61% of high school graduates and 89% of college graduates. 60% of American adults who do not have a child living at home go online, compared with 83% of parents of minor children.