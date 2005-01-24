35% of all electronics purchases happen after word of mouth recommendation

BIGResearch interviewed 14,000 consumers, measuring their consumption of 28 different media, which was aligned with their retail store shopping behavior, product consumption and media influence.
|Channels affecting buying decisions
|Channel
|Electronics
|Apparel
|Grocery
|Home Improvement
|Word Of Mouth
|35.0%
|26.1%
|30.8%
|26.4%
|FSI
|26.4%
|27.6%
|40.2%
|21.7%
|Broadcast TV
|23.6%
|19.7%
|22.9%
|19.0%
|Internet
|19.0%
|11.4%
|8.9%
|7.9%
|16.7%
|12.7%
|8.7%
|6.8%
|Coupon
|14.1%
|16.7%
|52.2%
|11.2%
|Source: BIGResearch
