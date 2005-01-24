35% of all electronics purchases happen after word of mouth recommendation

BIGResearch interviewed 14,000 consumers, measuring their consumption of 28 different media, which was aligned with their retail store shopping behavior, product consumption and media influence. Channels affecting buying decisions Channel Electronics Apparel Grocery Home Improvement Word Of Mouth 35.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Tech Industry

BIGResearch interviewed 14,000 consumers, measuring their consumption of 28 different media, which was aligned with their retail store shopping behavior, product consumption and media influence.

Channels affecting buying decisions
Channel Electronics Apparel Grocery Home Improvement
Word Of Mouth 35.0% 26.1% 30.8% 26.4%
FSI 26.4% 27.6% 40.2% 21.7%
Broadcast TV 23.6% 19.7% 22.9% 19.0%
Internet 19.0% 11.4% 8.9% 7.9%
Email 16.7% 12.7% 8.7% 6.8%
Coupon 14.1% 16.7% 52.2% 11.2%
Source: BIGResearch

Related Topics:

CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All