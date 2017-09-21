5 certifications that will jumpstart your IT career (​ZDNet Academy)

As the world continues to become more connected than ever and companies are doubling down to make protection of private information a top priority, demand for certified IT professionals is also rising. While many people attend universities to attain the necessary knowledge to pass core certifications, the expenses can add up quickly. However, you can save a lot of time and money with The Comprehensive IT Career Kickstarter Bundle, a cost-effective solution to developing practical IT skills.

Complete with 11 courses and several certifications, this super-bundle is a smart step toward learning a few of the main systems in use today. Some of the certifications and competencies include:

CompTIA A+ Certification

This is the starting point for a career in IT. Considered an entry-level professional certification, you'll learn various technologies and operating systems. The foundational competency formed here will set the framework to develop more advanced skills within the IT world. CompTIA certifications are internationally recognized and are highly sought after by prospective employers.

CompTIA Network+ Certification

For those looking to pursue a career as a network technician, this certification will measure your ability to confidently design, configure, manage, and troubleshoot any networked devices. You won't learn to manage any single type of hardware as much as you will be learning about networking as a whole. Network+ certification is referred to by many as the "gold standard" for IT consultants.

CompTIA Security+ Certification

Building off the Network+ certification, holders of this credential are introduced to a benchmark for best practices in IT network and operational security. Your studies in preparation for this exam will teach you everything from encryption, to different security protocols and network security. IT security is in extremely high demand, especially by such agencies as the FBI and the Department of Defense.

Microsoft 70-410/411/412 Certifications

Though many businesses in certain fields utilize Apple computers, PC is still far and away the most commonly used. And on PCs, Microsoft is the go-to choice for operating systems. Starting out, you'll learn the basics of installing and configuring servers, deploying core network services and to install and administer an active directory. Next, you'll grasp how to configure file and print services, configure a network policy server (NPS), as well as manage an active directory. Finally, master how to configure file and storage solutions, implement business continuity and disaster recovery, and configure identity and access solutions.

Cisco CCNA Certification

Cisco Networks is the largest networking company in the world. As such, their certifications hold a lot of weight. Over this two-course bundle, you'll cement the fundamentals, such as LAN switching, routing technologies and infrastructure services. Further, you'll delve into IPv4 and IPv6 routing technologies, WAN technologies and infrastructure maintenance. While it is important to note that the CCNA routing and switching certification requires more training, by the end, you'll have a great foundation towards achieving that certification.

