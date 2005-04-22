500 mln hard drives will be shipped in 2008, 30% of them with consumer electronics

Hitachi projects the global hard disk drive market growing from about 300 mln in 2004 to over 500 mln units by 2008, with drives for digital consumer products accounting for 30% of sales.

