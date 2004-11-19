51% of online Hispanics are affluent

46.0% of adult Hispanics or 8.5 mln access the Internet regularly and 19% or 3.5 mln are heavy users (430 minutes per week or more) of the Internet. 51% of Hispanics who accessed the Internet at least once during the previous 30 days have a household income of $50,000 or more. In the general adult population of the metropolitan markets surveyed, only 44.9% have household incomes of $50,000 or more. Of all Hispanics in the general adult population, just 31.8% have household incomes of $50,000 or more. Hispanics are still lagging the general population in Internet use, 45.9% versus 61.2%, but in affluence they are much closer.

