59% of Americans shop at least twice a week

59% of Americans find themselves shopping for things such as groceries at least a couple of times per week, while the remaining 41% shop about once a week or less often, according to Pew Internet. And Americans are fairly evenly split as to whether or not shopping is a chore. Some 42% say they enjoy shopping while nearly half (48%) characterizing it as “just something they have to do.” Some people (22%) would shop more if they had more time for it and 49% of Americans would shop more if they had more money to spend. 29% would do more shopping if there were more stores nearby.

