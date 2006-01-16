62% of US small businesses prefer single bundled telecom solution

A majority of US small and medium Businesses prefer to purchase bundled communications solutions from a single provider, AMI-Partners says. 62% of small businesses say that they prefer to buy bundled communications solutions, while for medium businesses it is 54%.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Telcos

A majority of US small and medium Businesses prefer to purchase bundled communications solutions from a single provider, AMI-Partners says. 62% of small businesses say that they prefer to buy bundled communications solutions, while for medium businesses it is 54%. Most popular is a bundle comprising of local, LD and High-speed Internet access services. The addition of wireless voice service to the bundle is also of interest.

Related Topics:

Tech Industry Networking Security NBN
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All