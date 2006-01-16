62% of US small businesses prefer single bundled telecom solution

A majority of US small and medium Businesses prefer to purchase bundled communications solutions from a single provider, AMI-Partners says. 62% of small businesses say that they prefer to buy bundled communications solutions, while for medium businesses it is 54%. Most popular is a bundle comprising of local, LD and High-speed Internet access services. The addition of wireless voice service to the bundle is also of interest.
