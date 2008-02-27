66% of online users had bought something online in September 2007

66% of online users said they had bought something online in September 2007, up from 46% of internet users had made a purchase using the internet in June 2000, according to Pew Internet. 73% had done online research about products in June 2000, with 13% reporting they had done this on a typical day. That number grew to 81% in September 2007, with the number of people doing this on the average day growing to 20%.