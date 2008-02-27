66% of online users had bought something online in September 2007

66% of online users said they had bought something online in September 2007, up from 46% of internet users had made a purchase using the internet in June 2000, according to Pew Internet. 73% had done online research about products in June 2000, with 13% reporting they had done this on a typical day. That [...]

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Enterprise Software

66% of online users said they had bought something online in September 2007, up from 46% of internet users had made a purchase using the internet in June 2000, according to Pew Internet. 73% had done online research about products in June 2000, with 13% reporting they had done this on a typical day. That number grew to 81% in September 2007, with the number of people doing this on the average day growing to 20%.

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All