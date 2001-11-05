7,000 job losses feared at One2One

Staff expecting unpleasant one-to-ones with their managers

One2One, the UK's fourth largest mobile operator now owned by Deutsche Telekom, is bracing itself for a major overhaul which could result in the loss of thousands of jobs. The company has said that it wants to make significant costs savings, with a formal announcement expected later in the month. It said in a statement: "One2One intends to conduct a complete business review... This may result in a reduction of the company's overall headcount. But One2One will be concentrating its efforts on minimising any effects this might have." It denied the 7,000 figure, which emerged in various newspaper reports over the weekend. Deutsche Telekom plans to scrap the One2One brand in the future, renaming it T-Mobile in line with its other global mobile operations.Oftel to hit mobile giants with price capDeutsche Te