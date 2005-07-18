76% of Arab Americans and 67% of Asian Americans are online

Among ethnic minorities in the United States, Arab Americans and Asian Americans boast the highest Internet usage number, a study Bendixen & Associates found. 76% of Hispanics in the USA do not use Internet, according to the survey.

Web site preferences among ethnic minorities
  Ethnic sites Mainstream sites Do not use Web
Arab Americans 45% 31% 24%
Asian Americans 35 32 33
African Americans 17 32 51
Native-Americans 16 30 54
Hispanics 10 14 76
Source: Bendixen & Associates

