76% of Arab Americans and 67% of Asian Americans are online

Among ethnic minorities in the United States, Arab Americans and Asian Americans boast the highest Internet usage number, a study Bendixen & Associates found. 76% of Hispanics in the USA do not use Internet, according to the survey.
|
Web site preferences among ethnic minorities
|Ethnic sites
|Mainstream sites
|Do not use Web
|Arab Americans
|45%
|31%
|24%
|Asian Americans
|35
|32
|33
|African Americans
|17
|32
|51
|Native-Americans
|16
|30
|54
|Hispanics
|10
|14
|76
|Source: Bendixen & Associates
