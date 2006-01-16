89% of US small businesses have Internet connections

89% of US small businesses are connected to the Internet with two-thirds of them being broadband-enabled. Among MBs, Internet access has reached saturation with 91% of them being broadband-enabled. DSL lines are the most frequently used high-speed lines for SBs followed by cable and T1/fractional T1 lines. In contrast, for MBs T1/fractional T1/T3 lines are the most used, followed by DSL and cable. Almost 80% of medium businesses have mobile employees (who frequently travel) and 38% of them have employees availing a formal telecommuting program. The corresponding numbers for SBs are just 38% and 13%; respectively, AMI Partners reports.