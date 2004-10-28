A "Bright Man", Indeed

If you're at a large corporation and aren't planning for VoIP, it may be time for you to get with it. I've been perusing Deloitte's new report, "Getting off the Ground: Why the move to VoIP is a decision for all CXOs." The respected international consultancy says that within two years, more than two-thirds of 131 large international firms that responded to a recent survey will have deployed VoIP to the desktop. Igal Brightman (who is that) global manager of the firm's Technology, Media & Telecommunications Group (how do you fit that on your business card, Igal?) says that "VoIP is not just about cutting costs. It is about transforming voice communications throughout the enterprise, and changing the way business is done. To properly evaluate VoIP, it needs to be viewed in a broader, company-wide context."