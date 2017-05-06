A hidden iOS 10 setting that may mean you may never run out of storage space on your iPhone or iPad again

Running out of space on your iPhone or iPad? There's a setting buried in iOS 10 that may put an end to this forever. And if it doesn't work, I'll show you something else you can do instead to take the strain off your storage.

Must read: Better, faster, more reliable Wi-Fi in six easy steps

The feature is called Optimize Storage and it is perfect for those people who have too much music on their iPhones or iPads.

To find it go Settings > Music > Optimize Storage, and then flip the switch to turn it on and then choose how much minimum storage you'd like iOS to try to maintain on your device.

Once you have selected your desired minimum storage space, iOS will delete music that you have not played in a while off your device to try to hit this target. If you have a ton of music downloaded, this will be easy, if not iOS migth not be able to hit the target, but it will still do what it can to help you out.

This music will still be available for download from iTunes.

A similar feature to this existed in iOS 9, but it offered users no control over it to turn it off or control it.

For those of you out there who carry around a lot of music, this setting is simply amazing, and can even allow you to make do with the 16 gigabytes of storage available on the older devices.

Don't carry much music with you and want more free space? I hear your cries, and I have a possible solution for you in the form of a flash drive that connects to your iPhone or iPad via the Lightning port. A drive such as the SanDisk iXpand flash drive will allow you to move photos and other media off your iPhone or iPad's storage drive and yet keep them accessible when you need them.

It's the closest thing to being able to pop and SD card into an iPhone!

See also: