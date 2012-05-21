A peek at Volkswagen's Silicon Valley research facility

Our siblings over at CNET have started a new video series called "Conversations," and the first edition has editor-at-large Brian Cooley touring Volkswagen's Silicon Valley research facility.

It's an interesting look at how a staid car manufacturer like VW is responding to the rush of in-cabin technology -- all while avoiding the dangerous reality that is the distracted driver.

Plus, our pal Cooley gets to wear some very, uh, interesting eye-tracking glasses. (Which we promise to never let him forget.)

Here's a look:

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com