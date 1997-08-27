A Year Ago Today: Gateway wants a Pentium Pro in every home

This story was first published August 27, 1996

By | | Topic: Processors

While rivals like Compaq, Hewlett-Packard and Elonex are touting their Pentium Pro wares as workstations and servers, Gateway 2000 is pushing the chip for its top-end home user systems in readiness for the Christmas rush.

The direct seller has slashed prices on its G6 Pentium Pro-based tower case line, saying the time is right to move the Pro into the mainstream. 180MHz systems start at £1,699 + VAT with 16Mb EDO RAM, 2Gb hard drive, eight-speed CD-ROM drive, Matrox MGC graphics, 17-inch monitor, and Microsoft Office Professional 95. 200MHz Pentium Pro-based systems are also available.

Gateway said that the move to 32-bit software meant users now get better future proofing from the Pentium Pro unless they have firm plans to stay with 16-bit environments.

Related Topics:

Hardware Intel ARM Artificial Intelligence Innovation
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All