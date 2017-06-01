Accenture acquires consulting firm LabAnswer

Accenture announced Thursday that it will acquire LabAnswer, a Texas-based informatics consultancy that caters to scientific and research laboratories. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The systems integration and outsourcing giant plans to use the acquisition to bolster its portfolio of life sciences services and establish the new Accenture Scientific Informatics Services division.

Using a flurry of buzzwords like AI, automation, and analytics, Accenture said the new business division will help life sciences companies optimize research data and reshape how medical treatments are "discovered, developed and delivered to people around the world."

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to be a leading provider of scientific and laboratory consulting and technology services to a variety of innovation-based industries," said Kevin Julian, head of Accenture's Life Sciences practice in North America. "By connecting these services to our existing capabilities, we will be able to help our clients improve their end-to-end R&D efficiency and decision-making."

Accenture also wants to use LabAnswer to bolster its transformation into an enterprise cloud services provider, which for the most part has occurred through its past acquisitions of DayNine, Cloud Sherpas, New Energy Group, CRMWaypoint, Tquila UK, and ClientHouse.

