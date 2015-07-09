Accenture launches analytics cloud service

Accenture said Thursday that it has launched an analytics cloud service that highlights how integrators are becoming more like software vendors.

The company outlined the Accenture Insights Platform, an analytics as a service suite, and said it's designed to appeal to CXOs to data scientists to business users.

Accenture, like other integrators, have increasingly been creating their own applications and services for business transformation engagements. The reality today though is that integrators need easier engagements with various consumption models.

As for Accenture's analytics service, the company is promising enterprises that they can provision in 24 hours and generate insights within weeks. Insights will run on Accenture's cloud platform.

The service ingests data, provides industry application catalogs, visualization and data science tools. Accenture's model provides for subscription based pricing that gets it in the enterprise door without the hurdle of heavy upfront capital investments.

Accenture said its Insights Platform can be used for utilities and workforce management among other vertical applications.