Acer refreshes Aspire R7 laptop with Ezel-Hinge

The new version of the Best Buy exclusive features an Intel Haswell Core i5 processor and adds a digitizer to its touchscreen for use with Acer's active stylus.

By for Laptops & Desktops | | Topic: Laptops

acer-aspire-R7-572-laptop-notebook

It's been just a few months since Acer introduced the R7 , a Windows 8 laptop that seeks to stand out from the convertible or hybrid portable devices that have recently been proliferating. That's meant in a literal sense, too, as its unique feature is the Ezel-Hinge that allows you to move its touchscreen into a variety of positions.

But the company is ready to refresh the notebook, and the upgraded version is available immediately. The new Aspire R7-572 gets the usual Intel Haswell processor boost -- in this case, the Core i5-4200U -- to improve performance and extend battery life (to 6.5 hours, according to Acer). It's also going to take advantage of its 15.6-inch touchscreen and Ezel-Hinge by including a digitzer in the display. That inclusion lets you work with an optional Acer active stylus, which can work with stylus-friendly applications like Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, along with the new set of Acer Touch Tool software.

Other specs include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, a multi-gesture touchpad, and Windows 8.1. That compares to 6 gigs of RAM and a hard drive half that size in the first-generation R7 that ZDNet's own James Kendrick reviewed back in June . He found the laptop "beautifully designed and well constructed." While the version he tested was listed for $999, the new R7-572, available exclusively at Best Buy, will cost $899.99, with the stylus an additional $49.   

Related Topics:

Mobility Hardware Reviews Security PCs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All