​ACMA seeks vendor to implement TechnologyOne ERP transition

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has gone to tender to find a vendor to develop and implement its TechnologyOne cloud-based finance software transition.

The successful provider will be charged with developing a proof-of-concept Enterprise Cash Receipting (ECR) and Performance Planning (PP) module within TechnologyOne for deployment in the federal government's Shared Services cloud environment.

There is also an executive position up for grabs, with a second tender from the ACMA calling for a project manager to oversee the three-year project.

The move to a TechnologyOne finance environment was mandated in November 2014 by the Department of Finance, which is leading the implementation of a whole-of-government Shared and Common Services Program that saw Treasury endorsed by the Secretaries' Board as a shared services provider to small and medium-sized agencies using the TechnologyOne system.

Under the arrangement, the ACMA is subject to a mandated transition to a shared services provider, and will partner with Treasury to ensure delivery is completed by June 2021.

As part of its responsibility under the whole-of-government arrangement, the ACMA will prepare business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) documentation for entity performance planning documentation for utilisation in processes and methods that facilitate corporate planning, and subsequent performance planning data capture and reporting, within the Shared Services One-Government environment.

Via the project manager, the supplier will be required to deliver the program of work "on time, within scope, and within budget".

The program of work includes supporting the deployment of "vanilla" One Government Environment including ECR; producing a summary of agency ECR requirements; ECR service interface deployment; mapping of impacted accounting transactions; development of the BPaaS documentation; development of an agency transition toolset and integrated test plan; deployment of a proof-of-concept agency environment; and the preparation of final standards for the ECR.

Milestones have been created from the program of work, with the first three to be completed by November 30, 2017.

Final standards of the ECR are due August 31, 2020.

The Shared and Common Services Program was developed to create a more "responsive, agile, and efficient" public sector, after it was revealed in 2015 that the total estimated cost of corporate services across the Australian Public Service (APS) was between AU$3.5 billion and AU$4 billion per year.

At the time, APS had approximately 85 internal service providers across 96 non-corporate agencies that combined held 239 individual relationships with private sector organisations. There were also over 200 different ERP systems in place across government.

In response to budget cuts a year prior, the ACMA revealed it was turning to other agencies to leverage their expertise in a shared services-style arrangement in 2014.

TechnologyOne is currently facing legal proceedings, after Brisbane City Council (BCC) terminated its contract with the enterprise software firm.

BCC claims the company failed to deliver an IT systems replacement program that it previously said blew out in cost by around AU$60 million. As a result, the council said it would be seeking damages and, in accordance with the contract, will be referring the matter to arbitration for determination.

TechnologyOne was awarded the AU$122 million contract to deliver the Local Government Systems (LGS) Program by BCC back in June 2015.