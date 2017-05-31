Acronis Backup 12.5 features world's first blockchain-based data integrity verification and ransomware protection

Ransomware can have a devastating effect on organizations, and as attacks are set to double every year, IT admins are going to be on the lookout for solutions that can help protect and clean up the aftermath of such attacks.

And to help deal with this emerging threat, Acronis has released a new tool to help with just that. Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced and Standard Editions is not only the only backup solution that ensure the authenticity and integrity of data backups by storing backup file checksum certificates in the blockchain database, but it also features automatic ransomware protection.

Acronis Backup 12.5 is the world's easiest and fastest backup solution for all the data an organization has, whether that is located on-premises, in remote systems, in private and public clouds, or on mobile devices.

It features Active Protection technology which detects and proactively blocks unauthorized encryption of files and backups, and reversing suspicious changes to data, backup files, and backup agents, along with Acronis Notary, a blockchain-based authentication of all backups made, securing them from damage or tampering.

And Acronis Backup 12.5 is built for speed -- it can be installed on over 21 different platforms in as little as three clicks, has a Recovery Time Objective of 15 seconds, and is twice as fast as the closest competitor.

Acronis Backup 12.5 also features multi-user management, easy to use touch-friendly apps, and built-in encryption.

Acronis Backup 12.5 comes with a 30-day free trial, and one terabyte of cloud space for storage, making it easy to test drive.

