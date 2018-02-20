Adecco snaps up online recruitment firm Vettery

File Photo

Adecco has announced the acquisition of Vettery in the hopes of increasing its footprint in the online recruitment industry.

On Tuesday, Adecco said the buyout will "strengthen the Adecco Group's Professional Staffing & Solutions business and complements its growing suite of digital HR platforms."

Financial details have not been disclosed.

New York-based Vettery, founded in 2014, aims to "revolutionize" the online recruitment space for IT professionals, sales staff, and financial experts by removing the fog around salaries and by improving the suitability of matches between potential staff and roughly 4,000 recruiting companies.

Once job hunters have created a profile and have been vetted for authenticity, companies will then send interview requests with up-front information about possible roles. The platform utilizes machine learning (ML) algorithms to recommend candidates.

"This technology helps reduce time-to-hire and improves the quality of matches, enhancing the recruiting experience for both candidates and employers," Vettery says.

International staffing firm Adecco says that the company will expand Vettery's footprint internationally, and Vettery co-founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein will continue to lead the company.

"The acquisition of Vettery accelerates the development of the Adecco Group's digital strategy, broadening our offering into the fast-growing digital permanent recruitment market and complementing our professional recruitment businesses," said Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. "Digital innovations have the potential to transform the recruitment industry and the Adecco Group is taking the lead."

Last week, Roche acquired Flatiron Health in a deal worth $1.9 billion.

