Adobe adds Hadoop connector to Adobe Campaign

Adobe is adding a Hadoop connector that will add more data to what Adobe Campaign, part of the company's Experience Cloud, can analyze.

Bruce Swann, senior product marketing director at Adobe, said the addition of Hadoop via Apache Hive will bring in more data sources from kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and mobile devices to orchestrate marketing campaigns across channels.

"We're extending our federated data approach to Hadoop. Hadoop is a valuable data source that has been sitting around an organization, but marketers haven't been able to access it," said Swann, who added that typically analytics teams and IT were the functions primarily working with Hadoop.

Adobe Campaign already connects to various transactional databases, Amazon Redshift and Greenplum. The goal will be to add Hadoop as an option into workflows across various channels without costly integration work.

Here's a workflow example.

Swann said Hadoop could prove valuable to multiple industries. Retail would be one industry where unstructured data in Hadoop could be added to loyalty programs and what information was in a data warehouse.

Big data combined with Adobe Campaign would also be helpful to restaurants leveraging coupons and data mining, financial services for fraud detection and travel and hospitality.

Swann said the plan would be to add more Hadoop distributions to Adobe Campaign over time.

