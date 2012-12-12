Adobe adds team version of Creative Cloud, along with new Photoshop features

Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud suite to include a team collaboration version, as well as a series of new features for Photoshop users.

The updates were unveiled on Tuesday at the Adobe Create Now event. The company also used the occasion to announce that more than 326,000 individuals have so far signed up for paid Creative Cloud memberships — it did not reveal enterprise take-up figures. Overall, including free memberships, a million people are now signed up.

"It's been remarkable to see over one million users join Creative Cloud in just seven months," Adobe digital media chief David Wadhwani said in a statement. "Our goal is to make Creative Cloud the ultimate hub for creatives, where they can access the world's best creative tools, store and collaborate around their work and ultimately showcase their creations. Now with the availability of the new Creative Cloud offering for teams, we're making it easier for workgroups to create and collaborate."

Creative Cloud for teams is pretty much like the normal Creative Cloud suite, but with added virtual workgroup management capabilities, centralised administration and more cloud storage per user (100GB rather than 20GB). It also comes with enhanced support.

Adobe has also released a desktop app called Creative Cloud Connection, which acts more or less like Dropbox in the way files can be dragged and dropped into a desktop folder, representing the user's Creative Cloud account.

One of the key new features for the cloud-based version of Photoshop is that of Retina display support, for MacBook Pro users. Illustrator has also received the update.

The new Creative Cloud Photoshop also introduces Smart Object support for Blur Gallery and Liquify, various Crop tool refinements, 3D enhancements and the ability to easily export CSS code for text and objects.

Finally, Adobe also updated its Muse website creation tool, adding the ability to optimise sites for the desktop, iPhone, iPad and other mobile device versions.