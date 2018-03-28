​Adobe and Nvidia expand partnership for Sensei AI

Adobe and Nvidia have announced a partnership that will see both companies deliver new artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning services for Adobe Creative.

Making the announcement during the Adobe Summit keynote in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Adobe CEO and president Shantanu Narayen was joined by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The CEOs said the partnership will see both companies work to optimise the Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning framework for Nvidia GPUs.

It is expected the new announcement will help Adobe extend the availability of Sensei APIs and to broaden the Sensei offering to a new audience of developers, data scientists, and partners.

"Combining Nvidia's best-in-class AI capabilities with Adobe's leading creative and digital experience solutions, all powered by Sensei, will allow us to deliver higher-performing AI services to customers and developers more quickly," Narayen said.

"We're excited to partner with Nvidia to push the boundaries of what's possible in creativity, marketing, and exciting new areas like immersive media."

Built into the Adobe Cloud Platform, Sensei is a framework and set of intelligent services aimed at improving the design and delivery of digital experiences.

"AI is the ultimate assistant -- delighting artists with magical capabilities to further their creativity, and helping businesses of every kind to gain insights and efficiencies," Huang explained.

"Our work with Adobe brings AI within reach for millions of individuals working in the creative and marketing fields, providing them with tools offering performance that was unimaginable just a short time ago."

Adobe and Nvidia have been partners for over a decade on enabling GPU acceleration for the former's creative and digital experience products, including for Sensei-powered features, such as auto lip sync in Adobe Character Animator CC and face aware editing in Photoshop CC, as well as cloud-based AI/machine learning products and features, such as image analysis for Adobe Stock and Lightroom CC, and auto-tagging in Adobe Experience Manager.

The companies also plan to work on optimizing Sensei AI services for NVIDIA hardware in the cloud and at the edge.

Additionally, the CEOs said they plan to explore packaging and delivering Sensei AI services to Nvidia's developer ecosystem, including services targeted at creative mediums, such as mixed reality and "next-generation" rendering such as Nvidia's new RTX real-time ray-tracing technology.

