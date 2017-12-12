Adobe Lightroom adds AI, machine learning for better auto settings

(Image: Adobe)

Adobe on Tuesday announced its Lightroom apps are gaining better auto enhancement settings thanks to a neural network powered by Adobe Sensei, its AI and machine learning platform.

The new auto settings create a better photo by analyzing your photo and comparing it to tens of thousands of professionally edited photos. Adobe then corrects exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks, saturation, and vibrance.

The new Auto feature is available ecosystem wide, including in Lightroom CC, Lightroom CC for iOS, Lightroom CC for Android, Lightroom CC on the web, Lightroom Classic, and Adobe Camera Raw (ACR). It's available now as part of the software suite's December version 3.1.0 update.

In October, Adobe revealed a big redesign to Lightroom that allows users to edit photos in near real time across multiple devices.

Adobe first introduced Sensei a year ago as a framework of intelligent services that could be built into the Adobe Cloud Platform. Adobe first rolled out AI-powered personalization tools in July for its Adobe Target product.

Adobe also updated the iPhone app with improved quality to HDR capturing. The desktop version gained tone curve, the ability to control photo contrast and adjust individual color channels to achieve effects, and split toning, to stylize photos by applying color tints or tones to the highlights and shadows.