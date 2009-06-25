Adobe publishes Lightroom 2.4, Camera Raw 5.4 updates

Adobe has released updates to its photo management software programs Photoshop Lightroom 2.4 and Camera Raw 5.4, which both provide support for additional digital camera raw image file formats. The update supports 31 additional camera models, including Canon's Digital Rebel T1i and Nikon's D5000. A full list of supported models can be found here.

The San Jose-based company has also upgraded its Digital Negative Specification (DNG 1.3), which now includes opcodes, a list of operations and parameters aimed at improving images quality.

Updates are available for download online at Adobe's website.