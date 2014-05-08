Adobe to release Acrobat, Reader update Tuesday

At least one critical vulnerability affecting supported versions of both Adobe Reader and Acrobat on both Mac and Windows will be patched next week.

Adobe has announced that next Tuesday, May 13, they will release updates to Adobe Acrobat and Reader for Windows and Mac to address at least one critical vulnerability.

The affected versions are Adobe Reader XI and Acrobat XI (11.0.06) and earlier 11.x versions for Windows and Macintosh and Adobe Reader X (10.1.9) and Acrobat X and earlier 10.x versions for Windows and Macintosh.

No further details were provided, but the vulnerability or vulnerabilities are rated priority 1, which is Adobe's most severe.

