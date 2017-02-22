Ahead of LG G6 and Galaxy S8 launch, T-Mobile offers S7, S7 Edge, and LG V20 for just $360

Apple typically drops the price on the previous iPhone $100 or so while other manufacturers may offer even bigger discounts. However, we haven't seen such a massive discount as T-Mobile is currently offering with the LG V20, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge all available for just $360.

The LG V20 is normally priced at $769.99, the S7 at $673.99, and the S7 Edge at $779.99. I was just considering a new Galaxy S7 Edge last weekend because I find the blue coral color enticing and the phone now runs Android 7.0 Nougat so it is still an extremely compelling smartphone.

We will hear more about the LG G6 this weekend at MWC and it is the replacement for the LG G5. The LG V20 is a bit different beast with the best video recorder on a smartphone, a removable battery, and a microSD card slot. It's an excellent business smartphone that likely won't see a successor for several months.

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy S8 may be announced in March. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge remain crowd favorites with microSD expansion cards, water resistance, amazing cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat, wireless charging, and Samsung Gear VR support.

While we will soon see the details of the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8, the phones may still not be available for a couple of months. In the meantime, you may want to head to a T-Mobile store to pick up a LG V20, Galaxy S7, or Galaxy S7 Edge, each priced at just $360.