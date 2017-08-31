AI can now predict and guarantee the results of influencer marketing programs

Experts think AI will automate all human jobs within 120 years

Influencer marketing has traditionally been viewed as a way to increase awareness and drive engagement around a brand. It can be really effective too when campaigns and influencers are utilised well.

This year 78 percent of marketers say that trying to work out their ROI is their top influencer marketing challenge this year.

Many platforms claim to use artificial intelligence (AI) -- it is the new buzzword, and brands are trying to embed AI into their marketing offering. However, it is important to understand how that AI is being applied and whether it is effective.

AI should be used for more than simple data processing. Effective AI can analyse billions of data points and produce worth-while insights

San Francisco, Calif.-based content marketing platform Linqia recently released its new platform that is intended to transform and scale influencer marketing.

The platform uses machine learning to analyze influencer content, determine brand affinity, and identify patterns that can predict an influencer's success based on the brand's goals.

Machine learning will enable the platform to scale and increase engagement. It will enable customers to reach specific demographic and geographic segments across the US and target influencer audiences by age, ethnicity, location, education level, and annual income.

Linqia reported that, in initial programs run through the platform, it drove 51 percent more engagement over the course of four flights through AI-driven insights and optimizations compared to single flight campaigns.

Nader Alizadeh, co-founder and CEO for Linqia, said: "There are two billion monthly active users on Facebook, 700 million on Instagram, 328 million on Twitter, 255 million on Snapchat and millions of blogs. Every touchpoint is a potential authentic impression for a brand. The only way to approach this ecosystem is to treat it as a big data problem."

Linqia said that its Performance platform, which also serves as a social content platform, gives marketers with a content-audience 'blueprint' that is "guaranteed to perform better than untested content."

Another influencer marketing company, Open Influence, has launched OpenWorks, which offers a suite of tools for smaller brands and those new to influencer marketing.

It uses Amazon Rekognition and other AI tools to analyze content from over 300,000 influencers, and it enables brands to identify new influencers and build their own influencer community around their needs.

AI-driven sentiment analysis can let brands know how their message is being received in market. Furthermore, there are safety features in the Linqia platform that help ensure Federal Trade Commission (FTC) disclosure on blog posts. If there is an issue, the platform flags social posts that are not compliant so they can be addressed.

Product discovery site Influenster also uses what it calls an automated real-time disclosure monitor tool that checks for users' social media compliance to FTC guidelines live.

This could makes sure that unpaid posts (where influencers receive products for free to test and review) abide by proper disclosure. It also uses machine learning to detect language sentiment in each social post to identify disclosure definitively.

Brands need to be smarter in their content strategy to capture the hearts and minds of their audience.

They need to be able to reach micro-segments of the population with different variations of their message during campaigns.

This ensures that the message will reach consumers when they are the most receptive. It looks like AI will help brands to become smart.

