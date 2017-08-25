Airservices kicks off transformation to become 'leaner' and more 'agile'

Image: Asha McLean/ZDNet

Australia's air navigation service provider Airservices wants to transform its IT service delivery, and is seeking a partner to provision "agile" managed services on its behalf.

In a request for proposal (RFP), KPMG, on behalf of Airservices, is asking for an "experienced, dynamic vendor" that is capable of working with the government entity as it shifts from an internally-managed model to an "externally provisioned, commodity-based, and agile managed service capable of providing right-sized IT services".

The entity charged with providing air traffic control, aviation rescue and fire fighting, and air navigation services by the Australian government wants an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider to overhaul its core compute and end user compute environments. The successful vendor must also ensure Airservices is proactively "positioned to provide modern and innovative services to its customers".

Airservices wants to shift the hosting of its services to a highly available elastic infrastructure or a hybrid model that comprises audit tools, email, and document management. Access to the environments must also be achievable by remote staff.

In addition to the procurement of core compute services end user compute services, the IaaS RFP seeks associated transition and transformation, cross-functional, governance, and reporting services required to deliver the aforementioned services.

Airservices expects the relocation of both compute functions from on-premises and Canberra Data Centres (CDC) environments to the chosen provider's datacentre facilities as it no longer wishes to pay hosting fees.

The chosen provider must assume responsibility over service management, relationship governance, contract management, and performance. It must also be willing to "share risk" with Airservices.

"The focus of the transformation is to enable our organisation to become a leaner, more efficient service provider, focused on being agile and responsive to the changing needs of customers," the RFP reads. "To help achieve this goal, Airservices is developing new ways of managing assets and projects and modernising systems and technology delivery to position for success."

The transformation includes a new operating model that will see Airservices work in a different way, touted as one with a more simplistic operating model with "less bureaucracy and more accountability".

Where technology is concerned, Airservices is hoping to make better use of its systems and technology so people can "get things done more easily and clearly see who's accountable for what". It is also refocusing the management of its assets and projects, aiming for "more discipline".

Airservices manages over 4 million aircraft movements carrying more than 90 million passengers, and provides air navigation services across 11 percent of the world's airspace.

The entity has two major operating centres in Melbourne and Brisbane and a corporate office in Canberra. Airservices operates 29 air traffic control towers at international and regional airports, and provides aviation rescue fire-fighting services at 26 Australian airports.