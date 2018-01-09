CES: Alcatel standardizing on 18:9 displays, BlackBerry Motion coming to US next week

Image: TCL Communication

Alcatel has compelling smartphone designs offered at reasonable prices, see my review of the Alcatel Idol 5, and issued a statement regarding its plans for 2018. It will standardize the display on all three of its series in 2018, bringing 18:9 full view displays to the Alcatel Series 5, 3, and 1.

TCL is a top three LCD panel maker and will provide the Alcatel business unit with these new, modern displays. In addition to the display improvements, Alactel will also bring flagship-level features to its affordable devices.

These features include face unlock, dual cameras, and unibody design made with premium materials. Details on the specific new smartphones coming in 2018 will be revealed at MWC in Spain.

TCL also announced that the BlackBerry Motion, see Steve Ranger's full review, will be sold in the US starting next week on 12 January for $449.99. You may recall that the BlackBerry Motion is a full screen version of a modern BlackBerry Android device.

The BlackBerry Motion improves upon the KEYone with an IP67 dust and water resistant rating and an improved customizable Convenience key.

BlackBerry will be working closely with TCL Communication to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the BlackBerry Motion and KEYone in 2018.