All Windows 10 devices get fingerprint login with Microsoft's new keyboard

Microsoft has quietly unveiled its new Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID for Windows Hello sign-in, together with a Modern Mouse.

The Modern Keyboard looks identical to the Surface Keyboard but features a fingerprint sensor. Microsoft calls it a "hidden fingerprint sensor", but while it's not obtrusive the dedicated key with a fingerprint symbol makes it obvious what it's for.

The key lies to the right of the Alt button on the bottom row and is positioned where one of the Surface Keyboard's two Windows keys sits.

The $130 keyboard is constructed of aluminum to keep it light and robust and features a wired and wireless Bluetooth connection. The wired connector port is positioned centrally on the rear of the keyboard.

The Windows accessory comes two rechargeable AAA batteries, which Microsoft says give the keyboard a battery life of up to two months on full charge, and weighs 14.79oz (419.3gm).

The Modern Keyboard is not only compatible with Windows 10, but also with Windows 8.1, and 8, together with Microsoft Windows 10 phone. Compatible non-Microsoft OSes are Android 4.4.2 to 5.0, Mac OS 10.10.5/10.11.1, and 10.11.4, and IOS 8.1 to 9.2.1.

Microsoft has also announced the Modern Mouse, which again takes its design from the Surface Mouse. It's available for $50 and is wireless only. The Modern mouse looks like Surface Mouse and has the same cost and specs.

The new Modern accessories follow the recent launch of the $80 Microsoft Arc Mouse, which snaps flat to make it easier to stash in a travel bag and eschews the familiar left and right click buttons for a clean single touch button.

