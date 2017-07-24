Alphabet appoints Google CEO Sundar Pichai to board

(Image: File photo)

Alphabet on Monday said Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined Alphabet's board as its thirteenth director, effective July 19.

"Sundar has been doing a great job as Google's CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I'm excited that he is joining the Alphabet board," said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement.

Pichai has led Alphabet's Google unit since 2015 and has been with the company since 2004. Google falls under the Alphabet umbrella, accounting for 90 percent of the conglomerate's revenue.

Alphabet's board includes Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who Pichai worked closely with at Google.

Alphabet plans to announce its quarterly earnings after the market closes on Monday.