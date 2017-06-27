Amazon adds five budget-friendly devices to its Prime smartphone lineup

Amazon's smartphone program on Tuesday gained five more devices from the likes of Nokia, Motorola, and Alcatel.

The Prime Exclusive Phones program offers mid-range to low-end smartphones at a discount. In exchange for reducing the price of the unlocked, contract-free smartphone, Amazon places ads and offers on the lock screen.

The program is similar to the company's Kindle with Special Offers, only instead of giving users the option to remove ads for a one-time charge, once purchased Prime Exclusive Phones will always show ads.

The five new smartphones available as part of the program double the number of options for customers.

The new devices include the $199 Alcatel IDOL 5S, $99 Alcatel A50, $79 Alcatel A30 Plus, $199 Moto E4, and the $179 Nokia 6.

Each device is available outside of the Prime Exclusive Phone program at a slightly higher price. For example, the Nokia 6 jumps to $229, and the IDOL 5S goes up to $279.

Each one of these devices is a capable smartphone, perfect as a teenager's first smartphone, or for someone who'd rather not spend a ton of money on a phone.