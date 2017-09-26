Amazon announces AWS two-way text messaging

Amazon Web Service's Pinpoint tool is now offering global SMS two-way text messaging.

Amazon Pinpoint is designed to let developers send highly targeted push notifications, which in turn helps them stay connected to an audience. With the new two-way texting capability, Pinpoint users can provision both short codes and 10-digit phone numbers to send inbound messages to an SNS topic.

"SMS is an area of continued investment for AWS so you can expect to see more advances and improvements as customers give us feedback on these new features," AWS software engineer Randall Hunt wrote in a blog post.

Hunt noted that the two-way texting feature was actually launched last week, but hadn't been properly announced by AWS.

In the past, Amazon has partnered with cloud-based communications provider Twilio on text messaging services. AWS' move could be construed as competition for Twilio. However, Twilio has broadened its platform and ecosystem and moved up the stack.

Still, Twilio's shares dropped nearly 5 percent after today's announcement from AWS.

