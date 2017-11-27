Amazon Cyber Monday deals include $100 Acer Chromebook, $999 Apple MacBook

As the biggest online retailer in the known universe, no one is more equipped to handle Cyber Monday than Amazon. Among all of the deals it will be touting today, including sales on its own Fire tablets, the shopping Goliath has a number of specials for those looking to buy a new computer.

Front and center in its deals of the day, Amazon is discounting a quartet of Chromebooks, including the Acer CB3-131-CESZ with Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 11.6-inch display for just $99.99. You can double the RAM with the CB3-131-C8SZ for $30 more, or upgrade to one of two convertible Chromebooks: The Acer Chromebook R 13 runs on a MediaTek processor, and includes 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen for $289.99, while the Asus Flip C302 features an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4 gigs of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 12.5-inch touchscreen for $386.99.

Those looking for a deal on Apple's MacBook will also find savings at Amazon today. Like Best Buy, the retailer is chopping the price of MacBook Pro laptops, in this case a significant discount on a 13-inch configuration with 3.3GHz Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB solid-state drive for $1,984, or $315 less than Apple's own price. Another deal of the day is on a previous generation 12-inch MacBook; if you can live with an older Intel Core m5-6Y54 CPU, you still get 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $999.99, compared to $1,209 from the refurbished section of Apple's online store.

In addition to continued savings on many of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has other Windows PCs on sale for Cyber Monday. If you act quickly, you can grab a choice of Dell Inspiron notebook -- either the 15 3000 2-in-1 with eighth-generation Core i7-8550U, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 13.3-inch touchscreen for $629.99, or a gaming configuration with Core i7- 7700HQ, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive and 128GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $699.99.

Also on the clock as a limited-supply deal is the Asus ZenBook 3 for $999, which packages a Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD into a 2-pound chassis with 12.5-inch display. Another Asus special is the Gaming G11CD-DB52 desktop with Core i5-6400, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and GeForce GTX 950 graphics for $649, $150 off.

Amazon has two different Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 laptops on sale, depending on what you value more. For $599.99, the Flex 5 has a bigger screen (15.6-inch vs. 14-inch), but for $699 you can get a Flex 4 with a more powerful processor (Core i7 vs. Core i5), along with AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics. Finally, gamers might appreciate the deal on the MSI GL62M gaming laptop, which offers i7-7700HQ, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1050Ti, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $899.99, or almost $200 off.