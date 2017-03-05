New Amazon Echo device to make phone calls: Report

(Image: File photo)

Amazon plans to release new Alexa-powered devices with phone call and intercom functionality, according to Recode citing sources, and an announcement is expected in the coming months.

It's not clear how many new Echo models Amazon may release, but the device(s) are said to enable users to start phone calls by voice. The intercom functionality would also allow users to talk to each other through Alexa devices.

The new hardware, which would add to the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Tap lineup, was in beta testing inside of Amazon during February, the report said. Calling could give Echo users functionality past the thousands of skills currently available through Alexa.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported Amazon and Google are working to add voice calling to the Echo and Google Home smart speakers.

Amazon couldn't immediately be reached for comment.