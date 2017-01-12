Amazon plans to beef up to 280,000 employees, add 100,000 in next 18 months

Amazon said that it will hire 100,000 more full-time employees over the next 18 months to grow its workforce to 280,000.

In a statement, Amazon shed light on its hiring plans in the U.S. With the disclosure, Amazon joins the ranks of other companies touting plans to hire to avoid being called out by incoming President Trump.

With these releases---Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Softbank and others---companies across multiple industries are noting their hiring plans to avoid Trump tweet storms.

Amazon said many of the new positions are in fulfillment centers that are under construction in multiple states. Positions are also available for engineers and software developers for the rapidly expanding Amazon Web Services. Amazon also cited indirect job growth via its marketplaces for content and goods and estimated that its Amazon Marketplace creates 300,000 jobs in the U.S. for small business owners.

The e-commerce's fulfillment and hiring plans stand in stark contrast to brick-and-mortar retailers that have been shedding jobs and stores.