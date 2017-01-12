Amazon plans to beef up to 280,000 employees, add 100,000 in next 18 months

Many of the positions are for fulfillment gigs, but tech positions abound too. Amazon joins the trend of corporations touting hiring plans ahead of the Trump Administration.

Amazon said that it will hire 100,000 more full-time employees over the next 18 months to grow its workforce to 280,000.

In a statement, Amazon shed light on its hiring plans in the U.S. With the disclosure, Amazon joins the ranks of other companies touting plans to hire to avoid being called out by incoming President Trump.

With these releases---Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Softbank and others---companies across multiple industries are noting their hiring plans to avoid Trump tweet storms.

Also: Amazon Go: Here are the takeaways business tech execs need to know

Amazon said many of the new positions are in fulfillment centers that are under construction in multiple states. Positions are also available for engineers and software developers for the rapidly expanding Amazon Web Services. Amazon also cited indirect job growth via its marketplaces for content and goods and estimated that its Amazon Marketplace creates 300,000 jobs in the U.S. for small business owners.

The e-commerce's fulfillment and hiring plans stand in stark contrast to brick-and-mortar retailers that have been shedding jobs and stores.

