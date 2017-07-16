Amazon Prime Exclusives, RadCity ebike, iPad Pro: To hold or not to hold (MobileTechRoundup show #402)

You can now pick up a few new Amazon Prime Exclusive phones in the $200 price range, including a Nokia. I'm cruising to and from work at 20 mph with a bit of help.

It's always harder to get together in the summer to record and mobile news is usually a bit slow. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #402 to hear about one of my most expensive mobile device purchases.

  • Nokia 6 and Alcatel IDOL 5S: Amazon Prime Exclusives
  • Hands (and feet!) on with the RadCity electric bike
  • Matt tried the iPad Pro 12.9 at Apple Store: It's not for him.
  • iPhone 8: Touch ID or no?
  • LG V30 launch event at IFA
  • Moto announcement in NYC on 25 July
  • Star Wars games coming to AR thanks to Lenovo
  • Before the Essential Phone even ships, some execs have left

Running time: 66 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 76MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

