Amazon Prime Exclusives, RadCity ebike, iPad Pro: To hold or not to hold (MobileTechRoundup show #402)

It's always harder to get together in the summer to record and mobile news is usually a bit slow. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #402 to hear about one of my most expensive mobile device purchases.
- Nokia 6 and Alcatel IDOL 5S: Amazon Prime Exclusives
- Hands (and feet!) on with the RadCity electric bike
- Matt tried the iPad Pro 12.9 at Apple Store: It's not for him.
- iPhone 8: Touch ID or no?
- LG V30 launch event at IFA
- Moto announcement in NYC on 25 July
- Star Wars games coming to AR thanks to Lenovo
- Before the Essential Phone even ships, some execs have left
Running time: 66 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
