Amazon Prime Video launches on Apple TV

Six months after it was first announced Amazon's streaming service would launch on the Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video has arrived on the Apple TV.

Amazon's entire Prime Video catalog, including 4K content, is available in 100 countries. The app is integrated with Apple TV to allow for searching via the Siri remote, and Apple TV's universal search functionality.

Starting Thursday, Prime Video subscribers can also watch Thursday Night Football live through the app.

Apple announced the app's availability alongside the addition of live sports to tvOS 11.2, starting with the ESPN and NBA Apple TV apps.

You can download Prime Video from the App Store on your Apple TV. Prime Video requires tvOS 11.1 or higher, which can be downloaded in Settings > System > Software Update on your Apple TV.

