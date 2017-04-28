Amazon shows you how to use WorkSpaces on the Samsung Galaxy S8

Amazon Web Services (AWS) evangelist Jeff Barr posted a short video online Friday showing AWS customers how to use WorkSpaces, Amazon's fully managed Desktop-as-a-Service, on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Owners of the new S8 can pop their phone into the Samsung DeX, a new docking station, for an enterprise-ready desktop experience. When Samsung rolled out the DeX last month, they announced that AWS was one of the partners offering desktop virtualization services for it.

As Barr demonstrates, it's fairly straightforward: install the WorkSpaces client for Android tablet on your phone, enter your registration code for WorkSpace and log in. While using WorkSpaces, you can answer phone calls and use SMS messaging.

Samsung has also partnered with Citrix and VMware to offer secure access to virtual desktops. The DeX is also compatible with Microsoft Office and Adobe mobile apps, including Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile and Lightroom Mobile.