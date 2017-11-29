Amazon to put machine learning into the hands of more users

AWS CEO Andy Jassy has on Wednesday announced further machine learning capabilities targeted at builders, aimed at making more developers machine learning experts.

During the first keynote of AWS re:Invent, Jassy launched Amazon SageMaker, which he described as an easy way to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

When announcing AWS' further investment in machine learning, Jassy said with all of the buzzwords flooding the market over the years, machine learning might just be the loudest.

"The hype and hope of machine learning is at an all time high," he said. "But it's still very early for most customers."

Jassy said previously machine learning was reserved only for those with the resources to allocate to just dealing with building and training the machine.

"There just aren't that many expert machine learning practitioners ... most of them end up living at the big technology companies," the cloud giant's CEO said. "But if we want more to use it, we have to make it more accessible for those that are every day developers."

Amazon SageMaker is a fully managed end-to-end machine learning service that enables data scientists, developers, and machine learning experts to quickly build, train, and host machine learning models at scale.

According to the CEO, it drastically accelerates machine learning efforts already underway and allows users to add machine learning to production applications quickly.

There are three main components of Amazon SageMaker: Authoring, model training, and model hosting.

"We want every day developers and scientists to use machine learning much more expansively," Jassy said.

He also said it's easy to train models in SageMaker, and Sagemaker will also deploy the service across multiple availability zones.

Also announced on Tuesday was AWS DeepLens, which is a wireless deep learning-enabled video camera for developers.

It is a new video camera that runs deep learning models directly on the device, and can be used to build apps while getting hands-on experience with AI, IoT, and serverless computing, allowing for the use of AWS Greengrass, AWS Lambda, and other AWS AI infrastructure.

DeepLens will ship next year, with pre-orders available as of today.

Jassy on Wednesday also introduced Comprehend, a fully-managed natural language processing (NLP) service. It can analyze documents, social networking posts and other content and give customers highly-accurate information its content.

Comprehend offers analysis in four categories for now: language detection, entity categorization (whether content includes people, places, brands, etc.), sentiment analysis, and key phrase extraction. The service "completely changes the meaning you can get from your content," Jassy said.

